Event Date/Time: Sun., Sept. 9 – 8 a.m.

Venue: Veteran’s Memorial Park, Richfield, MN

Celebrate survivors, support caregivers, and remember those who left us too soon. Visit the giant inflatable colon to see what your doctor sees during a colonoscopy – view a healthy colon wall, then see how a polyp progress from benign into stage IV colorectal cancer.

Stroll the Blue Mile and see tributes to those lost and messages honoring survivors of colon and rectal cancer.

The 25-mile bike ride and USATF certified 5K both start and end in Veterans Memorial Park in Richfield (6335 Portland Ave). Following the run, walk, and ride stay for the after party with live music food, and fun.

Registration information is available at ColonCancerCoalition.org/TwinCities.