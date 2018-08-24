WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 2 at the State Fair!

Event Date/Time: Sun., Sept. 9 – 8 a.m.

Venue: Veteran’s Memorial Park, Richfield, MN

Celebrate survivors, support caregivers, and remember those who left us too soon. Visit the giant inflatable colon to see what your doctor sees during a colonoscopy – view a healthy colon wall, then see how a polyp progress from benign into stage IV colorectal cancer.

Stroll the Blue Mile and see tributes to those lost and messages honoring survivors of colon and rectal cancer.

The 25-mile bike ride and USATF certified 5K both start and end in Veterans Memorial Park in Richfield (6335 Portland Ave). Following the run, walk, and ride stay for the after party with live music food, and fun.

Registration information is available at ColonCancerCoalition.org/TwinCities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.