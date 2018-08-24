WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 2 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lightning Strike, Savage Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a home in the southwest Twin Cities metro had to be evacuated Friday morning after it was hit by lightning.

Authorities responded at about 11:30 a.m. to the 13200 block of Inglewood in Savage on a report of a fire. When crews arrived, a home had been struck by lightning and sustained minor damage.

Scanner chatter indicates the home is a daycare, and that several kids evacuated the residence after the lightning strike.

Savage Fire Department officials say there was no fire or smoke, and nobody was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.