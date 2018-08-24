MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a home in the southwest Twin Cities metro had to be evacuated Friday morning after it was hit by lightning.

Authorities responded at about 11:30 a.m. to the 13200 block of Inglewood in Savage on a report of a fire. When crews arrived, a home had been struck by lightning and sustained minor damage.

Scanner chatter indicates the home is a daycare, and that several kids evacuated the residence after the lightning strike.

Savage Fire Department officials say there was no fire or smoke, and nobody was hurt.