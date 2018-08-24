WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 2 at the State Fair!
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Twin Cities men are facing racketeering charges after they were accused of stealing about $1 million worth of merchandise from area retailers and selling it on the internet.

Prosecutors say Randal Simmons stole from stores all over the metro, then Brian Bowling who would sell the items on eBay. The investigation began in late June when Woodbury police arrested Bowling after he left a J.C. Penney store with a $1,400 mattress.

Investigators say a wide variety of items were stolen, including vacuum cleaners from Walmart, $5,600 worth of blue jeans from Nordstrom, fish locators from Cabela’s, and fish filters from PetSmart.

Woodbury police say the men kept the stolen goods in apartment garages and a rented storage unit.

