MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The beloved Price is Right wheel is at the Great Minnesota Get-Together all through weekend. On Friday, the announcer from the Price is Right, George Gray, came out to the Minnesota State Fair.

Fairgoers waited in line at the WCCO-TV booth for the chance to be asked to “come on down” and spin the wheel by George Gray himself. Gray has been announcing on the Price is Right for eight years.

One of the models from the Price is Right, James O’Halloran, also came out to the fair to meet some Minnesota fans. He’s the second male model in the show’s history.

The Price is Right wheel will be at the WCCO-TV booth until Sunday.

So come on down!