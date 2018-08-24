MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have doubled the reward for information leading to arrests in a three-person robbery at a Walgreens in Edina last month.
Edina city officials say the incident happened at the Walgreens at 6975 York Avenue on July 17. Officials say three suspects entered the store and used handguns to force employees to the back of the store. The employees were then bound with cable ties.
Police said two of the three suspects pictured below had gold grills over their teeth.
Authorities say nobody was hurt in the incident, and no arrests have been made. Edina police are being assisted in the case by the Richfield Police Department.
A $6,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to arrests and charges in the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Edina Police Department.
Typical TRASH, playing the black privilege card to take what they want, because they wants it.