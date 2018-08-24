WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 2 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last year marked a new record for attendance at the 12 days of the Great Minnesota Get-Together. And this year’s also off to a record-breaking start.

According to fair officials, the crowds at the fair Thursday were big enough to break the standing record for Day 1 attendance.

Previously, the record was 119,145 in 2010.

Attendance for the first day of the 2018 fair was a robust 122,965.

For 2018 to top 2017 in overall attendance, it will have to tally a greater number of visitors than 1,997,320.

