MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first day of the Minnesota State Fair had much nicer weather than we’re expecting this weekend, and officials think that’s why so many flooded to the fair.

Some waited hours stuck in traffic. People even waited for shuttle buses, because the buses themselves couldn’t get through.

Now, officials are concerned that there may be even bigger traffic issues Friday. There’s a Vikings game, a Twins game, the Gopher volleyball team is playing at Target Center, and there’s a boxing match at The Armory.

Combining all this with the fair will require drivers and passengers to pack their Minnesota Nice before heading out.

One company offering a discounted way to get to the fair — Lyft. The ride-sharing service is offering new users $5 off of four rides with the code “MNSTATEFAIR,” and existing users $3 off one ride to or from the fair with the code “MNSTATEFAIR18.”

Along with a cool campground vibe at the @mnstatefair, @lyft is offering promo codes: New users: $5 off of 4 rides with the code MNSTATEFAIR

Returning users: $3 off of 1 ride with MNSTATEFAIR18 pic.twitter.com/TRuw4JhKt3 — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) August 24, 2018

Here is a link to the many park-and-ride lots throughout the Twin Cities.