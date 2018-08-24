MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday is the grand opening of the Mothers Room at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Officials say dozens of women wait in line at every game to use single-unit areas — so the stadium decided to go bigger.

“We can have moms come in to a quiet, comfortable and purple area so that they can have time to nurse their babies or to breast feed and pump if they need to,” said Tami Hedrick, Minnesota Vikings’ director of women’s initiatives.

The room can accommodate four women at a time. It also has changing tables, a toddler area and a TV, so no one misses the game.