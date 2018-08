MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — White Earth Tribal Police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Ashton Bellefeuille, of Waubun, was last seen on Tuesday at a gas station in Ogema.

Authorities are concerned for his welfare because he has health issues.

Bellefeuille drives a silver 2006 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.