MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters took their message to the streets near the Minnesota State Fair Saturday afternoon.

Several groups protested high profile police shootings in both Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“When you read these reports and you say, ‘If only they followed directions, if only they did what they said, if they only followed police orders they would be alive,’” said a protester.

About 50 protesters closed Snelling Avenue near the main game of the Minnesota State Fair for about 10 minutes.

St. Paul Police say it was a peaceful protest and no arrests were made.