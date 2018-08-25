WASHINGTON (AP/WCCO) — The Latest on the death of Sen. John McCain (all times local):

9:35 p.m.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are paying tribute to Sen. John McCain as a “skilled, tough politician” who often set aside partisanship “to do what he thought was best for the country.”

The Clintons say in a statement after McCain’s death that the Arizona senator “believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution.”

Bill Clinton says he is grateful to McCain for his leadership in helping the U.S. normalize relations with Vietnam during his presidency. McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for more than five years.

McCain served alongside Hillary Clinton in the Senate. The Clintons say McCain was “never afraid to break the mold if it was the right thing to do.”

___

9:25 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked Republicans in his home state for a moment of silence to remember Sen. John McCain just before lamenting the practical reality that he “needs more votes” in light of a confirmation fight with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

McConnell announced McCain’s death to a few hundred people at the Republican Party of Kentucky’s annual Lincoln Dinner on Saturday night in Lexington. He asked for a moment of silence “in memory of his outstanding life.”

McConnell noted that McCain’s absence from the Senate has shrunk his majority to 50-49. He said the biggest question he has had to face over the last few months is whether anyone had to go to a funeral. He later called McCain a “unique American” who made “every tense moment come out better.”

___

9:15 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is paying tribute to Arizona Sen. John McCain following the death of his 2008 presidential rival. Obama says despite their differences, they shared a “fidelity to something higher – the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed.”

Obama says in a statement that the two political opponents “saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world.”

Obama writes that they “saw this country as a place where anything is possible – and citizenship as our patriotic obligation to ensure it forever remains that way.”

___

9:10 p.m.

Former President George W. Bush is calling Arizona Sen. John McCain, his one-time political rival, a “man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order.”

Bush says in a statement that McCain was a “public servant in the finest traditions of our country” and is calling him a “friend whom I’ll deeply miss.”

McCain died Saturday at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.

Bush defeated McCain in a hard fought Republican presidential campaign in 2000 and later backed McCain’s unsuccessful campaign to succeed him eight years later.

___

9:08 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has released a statement calling Sen. John McCain a “giant,” an “icon” and an “American hero.” McCain was elected to the U.S. Senate from Arizona six times.

Ducey says McCain was an American who will never be forgotten, and he was proud to call him a fellow Arizonan. The Republican governor says McCain’s “spirit, service and fierce independence shaped the state with which he became synonymous.”

Ducey recalled that the senator always fought for what he thought was right, even when it wasn’t popular. He says McCain’s “dogged patriotism and passion for country” made him an inspiration.

The governor added that he hopes McCain’s legacy will continue to inspire Americans to build a future that would make him proud.

___

8:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is offering his “deepest sympathies and respect” to the family of Arizona Sen. John McCain following the senator’s death.

The president’s statement comes after the two Republican leaders maintained a strained relationship since Trump suggested in 2015 the Vietnam veteran and prisoner of war was not a war hero.

Trump says on Twitter, “Our hearts and prayers are with you!”

McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, died Saturday at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer for more than a year.

Trump has frequently criticized McCain for voting against a 2017 plan in the Senate to replace the so-called Obamacare law.

___

8:50 p.m.

Arizona Sen. John McCain, the war hero who became the GOP’s standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81.

His office says McCain died Saturday. He had battled brain cancer.

In 1967, his plane was shot down on a bombing mission over North Vietnam. He was severely injured and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and the Senate in 1986. A conservative on most issues, he pushed for campaign finance reform and the effort to account for those missing in Vietnam.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, then won it in 2008. But he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama.

Several Minnesota politicians expressed their grief Saturday over McCain’s passing.

John McCain exemplified public service. He was a true American hero and he will be missed. — Rep. Erik Paulsen (@RepErikPaulsen) August 26, 2018

My deepest condolences to the family of Senator John McCain. Our country mourns the loss of a distinguished patriot and decorated military veteran. #MN02 — Jason Lewis (@RepJasonLewis) August 26, 2018

Archie and I send peace to Senator McCain’s family this evening. https://t.co/UuTbNjNQdJ — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) August 26, 2018

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar released this statement Saturday evening:

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague, Senator John McCain. In the Navy, he exemplified heroism and bravery. In the Senate, he was a mentor to so many senators: he taught us how to work with leaders on the world stage, and he taught us how to work with each other regardless of party back at home.

This past month my husband and I got to visit John and Cindy at their ranch in Arizona. While battling brain cancer, he continued to be engaged in the issues of our time, always a man of grit. My last memory of John was something that happened on that visit. He pointed to a sentence in his new book and told me ‘that’s all that matters.’ The sentence was this: ‘Nothing in life is more liberating than to fight for a cause larger than yourself.’

That’s what Senator McCain’s entire life was about. He taught us that as a POW in Vietnam when he made the decision to not allow others to be released before him so he didn’t get special treatment. Supporting his fellow soldiers was a cause greater than himself.

He showed it as a senator when he voted to maintain health care and stood up for immigrants. Those were causes greater than himself and party politics.

He showed it as a candidate for President when he publicly disagreed with a woman in my state at a rally who questioned the patriotism of his Democratic opponent Barack Obama. He defended his opponent. The dignity of America was a cause greater than himself.

Finally he loved his family so very much.

He has always been surrounded by strong women—his wife and my friend Cindy, his mom, and his daughters. I know that they—along with the rest of his family—are all grieving tonight, as is our entire country. Our country owes a lot to John McCain and we will greatly miss him.

Minnesota Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz released this statement Saturday evening:

Senator John McCain was a humble hero and an American patriot. He emanated bravery. All the days of his life, he fought for – and represented – the values we hold dear as Americans.

From his selfless service in uniform to his time in Congress fighting for those who serve and have served, Senator McCain dedicated his life to this nation and his fellow citizens. His deep and enduring love for his country and his family fueled his public service, and it is no secret his voice will be deeply missed in the United States Congress.

It is an honor to have been able to call Senator McCain my colleague and I am even more proud to have been able to call John my friend. Gwen and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and Senator McCain’s entire family. We can honor his legacy by working to return decency and dignity to our politics and fighting every single day for the democracy we love.

