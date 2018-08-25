WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 3 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Election 2018, Keith Ellison, Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Representative and Attorney General-hopeful Keith Ellison will be back at the State Fair Saturday.

Ellison is facing abuse allegations from his former girlfriend, dating back to 2016.

“All I can do is stand on my truth that I know what happened, the things that were said are not true. The DFL has a process and I’m going through it,” Ellison told WCCO.

Ellison continues to deny the claims.

On Saturday, he will be meeting with Minnesotans at the fair to talk about his campaign for Attorney General.

Ellison will be at the DFL Booth at the corner of Cooper Street and Dan Patch Avenue at noon.

Ellison’s Republican challenger in the Attorney General race, Doug Wardlow, is not scheduled to appear Saturday at the MN GOP State Fair Booth on Carnes — next to Ye Old Mill and WCCO Radio — however a congressional panel with Jim Hagedorn, David Hughes and Pete Stauber (respectively campaigning for districts 1, 7 and 8) is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.