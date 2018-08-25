MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Representative and Attorney General-hopeful Keith Ellison will be back at the State Fair Saturday.

Ellison is facing abuse allegations from his former girlfriend, dating back to 2016.

“All I can do is stand on my truth that I know what happened, the things that were said are not true. The DFL has a process and I’m going through it,” Ellison told WCCO.

Ellison continues to deny the claims.

On Saturday, he will be meeting with Minnesotans at the fair to talk about his campaign for Attorney General.

Ellison will be at the DFL Booth at the corner of Cooper Street and Dan Patch Avenue at noon.

Ellison’s Republican challenger in the Attorney General race, Doug Wardlow, is not scheduled to appear Saturday at the MN GOP State Fair Booth on Carnes — next to Ye Old Mill and WCCO Radio — however a congressional panel with Jim Hagedorn, David Hughes and Pete Stauber (respectively campaigning for districts 1, 7 and 8) is scheduled for 2 p.m.