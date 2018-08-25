WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 3 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
By Kate Raddatz
Filed Under:Kate Raddatz, Local TV, Peeping, Vadnais Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent Peeping Tom in a Vadnais Heights neighborhood.

A homeowner posted security camera images to Facebook showing a man standing outside on her deck, looking into a window.

At one point, he has his pants down.

vadnais heights peeper Vadnais Heights Woman Catches Man Staring On Deck

(credit: CBS)

The timestamp on the footage shows he was outside for at least a half hour around midnight Wednesday.

The homeowner asked if anyone knew the man and the post went viral.

We spoke to the street’s block captain who has lived in the neighborhood fifty years and said nothing like this has ever happened.

“It was creepy. That’s pretty much the word I got from the neighbors is this is very creepy to have in our neighborhood,” Constance Burdanicholson said.

Authorities say they have a person of interest but no arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.