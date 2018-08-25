MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent Peeping Tom in a Vadnais Heights neighborhood.

A homeowner posted security camera images to Facebook showing a man standing outside on her deck, looking into a window.

At one point, he has his pants down.

The timestamp on the footage shows he was outside for at least a half hour around midnight Wednesday.

The homeowner asked if anyone knew the man and the post went viral.

We spoke to the street’s block captain who has lived in the neighborhood fifty years and said nothing like this has ever happened.

“It was creepy. That’s pretty much the word I got from the neighbors is this is very creepy to have in our neighborhood,” Constance Burdanicholson said.

Authorities say they have a person of interest but no arrests have been made.