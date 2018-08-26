WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 4 at the State Fair!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say they responded to a robbery near the University of Minnesota campus Saturday evening.

The victim reported the two alleged thieves followed him from West Bank Grocery to a bus stop by the Carlson School of Management. He told police they punched him in the face, which knocked him to the ground.

One of the suspects then kicked the victim and took his cellphone out of his hand.

The suspects fled into the Cedar Riverside neighborhood and the victim was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police.

