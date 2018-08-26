CULVER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Two children were severely burned when a shed went up in flames in Culver Township.

Authorities say the children, ages 5 and 6, were playing in a shed when they tipped over a gas can and spilled gasoline on the floor. The children attempted to clean the spill with an electric Shop-Vac, igniting the gasoline and causing both their clothing and the shed to catch fire.

The children were transported to the hospital where it was determined they suffered second-degree burns over approximately 20 percent of their bodies.