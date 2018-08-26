WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 4 at the State Fair!
HAYFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Two people were transported to the hospital after their vehicle collided with a horse on a rural county road in Hayfield.

Police responded to a call Sunday from two people who requested help after striking a horse with their vehicle. Deputies arrived to find the horse had gone through the windshield.

Hayfield emergency responders took the victims to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, where the status of their injuries is currently unknown.

The horse was killed in the accident.

