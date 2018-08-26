MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are several types of beetles–the good kind that come from Liverpool, and the bad kind that live in Minnesota.

“This year, we’re really starting to see it. One in five trees in the Twin Cities is an ash tree,” said Lane Schmiesing, an arborist with Monster Tree Service.

Schmiesing says bark beetles are more rampant than ever.

They were first discovered in St. Paul in 2009 after spreading from Michigan. Now, the problem is only getting worse.

“So, if you’re wondering what the actual bark beetle looks like, they may be hard to spot. They’re actually the size of a penny,” Schmiesing said.

But it’s easy to tell where the beetles have been. The thin canopies, knots and bark patterns are all signs.

One homeowner in northeast Minneapolis has already had one tree removed.

“I guess the problem is one we really don’t have any control over,” Curt Cheese said.

He’s right — arborists recommend two plans of action: cutting down the tree, or treating it.

The treatment process involves injections that are needed every two years for 10 years. In the end, it’s about the same cost as cutting down a tree.

“It’s about the same cost, but at the end of 10 years, you’ve still got a tree that is healthy and producing all of the value for your property,” Schmiesing said.

And timing is everything.

Injections are much more effective when the trees have full leaves on them. One solution to a problem, and it seems there’s no going back.

“It’s gonna get worse,” Schmiesing said. “The trees that are not treated are gonna be gone.”