FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Fair had record-breaking attendance on Saturday, making it the second time an attendance record has been broken this year.

Saturday’s attendance climbed to 222,194, shattering the previous record of 202,126 set in 1998.

Opening day of this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together also saw record-breaking crowds with 122,695 fairgoers taking part in the sights, sounds and smells of the state fair.

The previous first day record was 119,145.

