Frazee, Tractor Accident

FRAZEE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota state conservation officer has died after being pinned under his tractor near his home in Frazee.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Kyle K. Quittschreiber’s tractor rolled on a hill Friday and emergency responders declared him dead at the scene. The Star Tribune reports Quittschreiber joined the Department of Natural Resources in 2016. He was assigned to the Detroit Lakes station.

Quittschreiber’s assignments included fishing and boating enforcement and monitoring bear baiting activity. He also assisted law enforcement in searching for a missing child and in finding illicit drugs that were thrown from a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Todd Glander called Quittschreiber “a fine officer” who “will be truly missed.”

