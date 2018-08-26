WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 4 at the State Fair!
By Esme Murphy
Filed Under:Esme Murphy, Governors Race, Jeff Johnson, Talking Points, Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the key races in November is the open Minnesota governor’s race.

The latest poll shows the race is very close.

The Suffolk Poll shows Democratic Congressman Tim Walz leading Commissioner Jeff Johnson 46 percent to 41 percent, but that’s within the polls margin of error plus or minus 4.4 percent.

The two men differ on most all major issues, and offer very different visions for leading the state.

It’s an indication of how close this governor’s race is that both major candidates are spending a lot of time at the Minnesota State Fair. Congressman Tim Walz and Commissioner Jeff Johnson have dramatically different views on the role of state government. Johnson is promising to slash state programs and your taxes, and Rep. Walz is saying just the opposite–even calling for a gas tax hike for infrastructure improvements.

“You get what you pay for,” Walz said. “We have really an unfunded need in transportation and one of the surest means and the best means to solve that is to have a look at the gas tax, so I think there is an honesty in talking to the public.”

Johnson argues that Minnesota’s tax rate is already too high.

“Our lowest income tax rate in Minnesota is higher than the highest rate in 23 other states. We are not just overtaxing CEOs, we are overtaxing school teachers and mechanics and bartenders and child care workers,” Johnson said.

Both candidates insist they will be able to break the gridlock at the Capitol. Johnson, by urging Minnesotans to keep Republicans in control of the legislature, and Walz, by saying he can build coalitions that will get things done.

 

