WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 4 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:05 PMJoel Osteen
    11:35 PMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    12:05 AMBlue Bloods
    01:05 AMCSI: Miami
    02:05 AMElementary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, House Fire, Total Loss, West Lakeland Township
(credit: CBS)

WEST LAKELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A family of four has been displaced after their West Lakeland Township home became engulfed in flames on Sunday night.

According to authorities, the fire is believed to have started in the attached garage.

The family was in the home, located at the 800 block of Oakgreen Avenue North, when the fire began in the garage, authorities said. They reported the fire and left the home safely.

The home is considered a total loss and the blaze is currently being investigated.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.