WEST LAKELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A family of four has been displaced after their West Lakeland Township home became engulfed in flames on Sunday night.

According to authorities, the fire is believed to have started in the attached garage.

The family was in the home, located at the 800 block of Oakgreen Avenue North, when the fire began in the garage, authorities said. They reported the fire and left the home safely.

The home is considered a total loss and the blaze is currently being investigated.

No additional information has been released at this time.