MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Looking for the best fitness options near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness spots around Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re looking for a good workout.

1. Pure Barre

Topping the list is Pure Barre. Located at 1045 Grand Ave. in Summit Hill, the barre studio is the highest rated fitness spot in Saint Paul, boasting five stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp.

Pure Barre offers a variety of classes and workouts depending on what your goals are. Each class is designed to be effective for people of all experience and fitness levels, and to take no more than an hour to complete. Most classes begin with a warm up, then target various areas of the body, including arm sculpting, thigh toning and ab flattening.

Alli M. wrote, “One of the best work-outs I have ever had! I had a great instructor, the location is super convenient, and I really felt like I got a great workout in.”

2. CorePower Yoga

Next up is Highland’s CorePower Yoga, situated at 680 Cleveland Ave. S. With 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the yoga spot has proven to be a local favorite. It has another popular location at 867 Grand Ave. in Summit Hill.

This yoga studio’s group classes focuses more on the exercise side of yoga and less on meditation. You can head in for a single class, or explore membership options or discounted class packages. (See the schedule here.)

Catherine P. said, “I’m an absolute beginner at yoga, and so I hesitantly signed up for a membership. No hesitation necessary! The place is warm, welcoming and there is truly no judgement. … Classes are pretty full, so I always show up at least 15 minutes early. Parking is a breeze.”

3. Vertical Endeavors

Vertical Endeavors, a rock climbing spot in Payne-Phalen, is another go-to, with four stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. Head over to 855 Phalen Blvd. to see for yourself.

The rock climbing spot has walls up to 39 feet high, two bouldering areas, 56 roped routes and 15 auto belays. The paths range in difficulty, with suitable challenges for both kids and adults, novices and experienced climbers. Lessons are available, with staff members teaching the basics, as well as personalized private lessons.

Kate K., who reviewed it on January 11, wrote, “We love climbing here. The people who work here are friendly and helpful. It’s a great place whether you’re just learning or if you’re advanced.”

4. iLoveKickboxing

Finally, there’s iLoveKickboxing, a Summit-University favorite with four stars out of 16 reviews. Stop by 534 Selby Ave. to hit up the gym and kickboxing spot next time you’re looking to burn some calories.

The kickboxing gym employs an exercise program that’s adapted from the workouts professional kickboxers use to train to help clients shed fat and tone muscles. The routine starts with a warmup and stretching, moves into bag work and partner drills, then wraps up with conditioning and a cool down period.

“Absolutely amazing! The classes are very upbeat and take your focus towards learning something new and healthy,” said Tia C. “The staff is extremely knowledgeable and welcoming.”