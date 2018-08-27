WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 5 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:Democrats, Immigration, Immigration And Customs Enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rallying cry from some liberals to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement isn’t a likely winner this election year. A new poll finds only a quarter of Democrats support eliminating the agency that carried out the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

But even as they don’t want to dismantle ICE, 57 percent of Democrats view the agency negatively, including nearly three-fourths of those who describe themselves as liberal.

That’s according to a poll released Monday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Overall, opinions about ICE are divided along partisan lines. A majority of Democrats view the agency negatively. Republicans largely have favorable views of ICE.

A full one-third of Americans also say they’re too unfamiliar with the agency to form an opinion.

  1. Mary Johnson (@Mary79038483) says:
    August 27, 2018 at 10:19 am

    From Kate Stanley to Molly Tiibberts and the thousands of U.S. citizen victims between their murders, what is wrong with the dem-party? Tina and Amy must go. Why do they still have locks on their doors?
    Thank you ICE. You have my families 100% support.

