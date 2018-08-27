An Op-Ed by Brett Allen – Narrator of Official Best Of

I’m here at the beautiful Glensheen Mansion in Duluth, Minnesota. It’s the #1 visited house museum in the Midwest and it’s easy to see why. I’m immediately drawn in by the lush green grass surrounding the old brick mansion. The ornate fountain with crystal clear blue water is stunning. If this is what the outside is like, I can’t wait to see the inside!

I met with Dan Hartman, the Director of Glensheen who took me on my own private tour. While we walked, Dan told me a little about the property. Glensheen Mansion has 39-rooms and was built on the shore of Lake Superior between 1905 and 1908 by the Congdon family. The property is home to one of the last boathouses on Lake Superior. I was surprised to learn that most of the furniture and décor are original to the house from over 100 years ago.



Walking into the house is like entering a time capsule. The interior of the house is hauntingly beautiful with dark wood and deep red carpets and décor. The low lighting that comes from the chandeliers and wall lamps brings more historical context as you’re experiencing the house as the Congdons did more than a century ago.

We went inside to many of the different bedrooms, which still had colorful rugs, marble fireplaces, and beautiful artwork secured in substantial gold-painted frames. In many rooms, there is a desk stationed with a Glensheen employee to give an overview of the room and answer any questions. I learned that some of the wallpaper was made out of animal hair—so interesting! As we made our way around the house,

Dan showed me several covered displays: one with jewelry belonging to one of the Congdon women and another with an old movie camera and film camera from the turn of the century!

We went outside and made out way to the 15,000 square foot Carriage House (part of the Nook and Crannies Tour) complete with old carriages and sleighs. Next to the Carriage House is the Gardener’s Cottage and the garden of course, where an assortment of flowers are in bloom. We went down to the lake where tourists were sitting in chairs and on blankets having picnics and enjoying the sunny weather and light breeze. Dan said that while there are multiple tours to see various floors of the house and many of the outer buildings on the 12-acre estate, visitors can also purchase a grounds pass, bring their own food and drinks and have a picnic right here along the water. The grounds are open until 9 pm so there’s even a fire pit for when it gets a little cooler after the sun sets for family and friends to continue enjoying the estate.

Glensheen is open from 9 am to 9 pm in July and August and then 9 am to 4 pm the rest of the year. This stunning property isn’t just for history lovers; it’s a place for anyone to have a great day with people they love. This summer, Glensheen is one attraction you can’t miss!

Brett Allen is the executive producer and narrator of the Official Best Of series. To learn more about the best businesses, attractions, and trends in your area, you can catch full episodes of Best of Minnesota by clicking here.