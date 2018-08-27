WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 5 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:Missing Person, Missing Vulnerable
(credit: Blaine Police Department)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the north metro are asking the public’s help in finding a vulnerable adult who biked away from his home and has been missing for nearly a week.

The Blaine Police Department says 23-year-old Yuri Wallace left his Blaine home on Wednesday on a bicylce without any belongings, cash or other means of payment.

There is concern for his welfare as he suffers from several cognitive disabilities. Also, severe weather – heavy rain, hail and damaging winds – is expected Monday night.

bike yuri wallce Help Sought Finding Vulnerable Adult Ahead Of Severe Weather

(credit: Blaine Police Department)

Police say that Wallace once left his home on a bike in the past and managed to get to Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, which is about 70 miles away.

Officials say Wallace frequents campgrounds and wooded areas to avoid being noticed.

Wallace is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 142 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black Caterpillar brand pants with reflective strips and a dark-colored shirt.

The bike he rides is a white framed Momentum brand fat tire model with orange rims.

Anyone who sees Wallace or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Blaine police at 763-427-1212.

