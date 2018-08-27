August is National Sandwich Month. All month long, McCormick & Schmick’s will be serving up an Lobster & Shrimp Roll with Clam Chowder and Chesapeake fries for just $15 during lunch.

Here’s their recipe for Lobster and Shrimp Roll:

Lobster Meat: 2.5Lb

Poached Shrimp: 1.5lb

Yellow Onions: 6oz

Celery Diced:6oz

Fresh Tarragon chopped:2tsp

Chives Chopped: 1/2 cup

Mayonnaise: 2 cups

Fresh Lemon Juice: 2oz

Salt and Pepper mix: 1tsp

Cooking procedure

Toss all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix well with rubber spatula till well incorporated.

Plating:

Place the Lobster and Shrimp salad on a New England Bread roll and enjoy!!!