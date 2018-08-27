WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 5 at the State Fair!
August is National Sandwich Month. All month long, McCormick & Schmick’s will be serving up an Lobster & Shrimp Roll with Clam Chowder and Chesapeake fries for just $15 during lunch.

Here’s their recipe for Lobster and Shrimp Roll:

Lobster Meat: 2.5Lb
Poached Shrimp: 1.5lb
Yellow Onions: 6oz
Celery Diced:6oz
Fresh Tarragon chopped:2tsp
Chives Chopped: 1/2 cup
Mayonnaise: 2 cups
Fresh Lemon Juice: 2oz
Salt and Pepper mix: 1tsp

Cooking procedure
Toss all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Mix well with rubber spatula till well incorporated.

Plating:
Place the Lobster and Shrimp salad on a New England Bread roll and enjoy!!!

