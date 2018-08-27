FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The head of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a revised Red River flood diversion plan “goes a long ways” toward solving problems that have halted the project designed to protect the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area from chronic flooding.

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr made those comments Monday after the agency released a supplemental environmental impact statement on the so-called Plan B proposed by the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority. The DNR denied a permit for the original project.

The new plan is meant to reduce impacts to land in Richland County in North Dakota and Wilkin County in Minnesota located in a staging area that would hold excess water in times of serious flooding. Landwehr says 8,000 fewer acres will be inundated under the new proposal.

A decision on the permit is expect sometime this winter.

