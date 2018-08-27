MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe weather is hitting the Twin Cities metro Monday night, bringing heavy rain and potentially damaging winds to several communities.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the entire Twin Cities metro, including Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington Counties until 6 p.m. That also includes the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, where entertainment at the free stages was halted to allow storms to pass through.

Weather update: The entertainment at the free stages, as well as Giant Sing Along and Arts A'Fair, has been temporarily stopped at this time. Programming may continue after weather improves. — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 27, 2018

The biggest threats with these storms include heavy rain, strong winds and potentially hail.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning, effective until 6 p.m., for Goodhue and Rice Counties in southeastern Minnesota.

Stay with WCCO.com for the latest weather updates.