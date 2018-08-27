TORNADO WARNINGGoodhue, Rice Counties until 6 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMMom
    7:30 PMLife in Pieces
    View All Programs
Filed Under:National Weather Service, Severe Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe weather is hitting the Twin Cities metro Monday night, bringing heavy rain and potentially damaging winds to several communities.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the entire Twin Cities metro, including Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington Counties until 6 p.m. That also includes the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, where entertainment at the free stages was halted to allow storms to pass through.

The biggest threats with these storms include heavy rain, strong winds and potentially hail.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning, effective until 6 p.m., for Goodhue and Rice Counties in southeastern Minnesota.

Stay with WCCO.com for the latest weather updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.