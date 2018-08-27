MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Severe weather is hitting the Twin Cities metro Monday night, bringing heavy rain and potentially damaging winds to several communities.
The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the entire Twin Cities metro, including Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington Counties until 6 p.m. That also includes the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, where entertainment at the free stages was halted to allow storms to pass through.
The biggest threats with these storms include heavy rain, strong winds and potentially hail.
The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning, effective until 6 p.m., for Goodhue and Rice Counties in southeastern Minnesota.
