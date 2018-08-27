WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 5 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Island, Hawaii, Hurricane Lane, Local TV, St. Cloud State Volleyball Team, University of Hawaii-Hilo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A once-powerful hurricane is drifting away from Hawaii, and a Minnesota volleyball team has finally landed at home.

Tropical Storm Lane — formerly Hurricane Lane — hit the Big Island with nearly 4 feet of rain over three days. That represents the fourth-highest amount of rain for a hurricane in the United States since 1950. (Hurricane Harvey topped the list after hitting Texas a year ago.)

The St. Cloud State University volleyball team was on Hawaii’s big island for a tournament, which started but later ended up getting cancelled.

The Huskies fundraised for nearly two years to play in the tournament.

img 0931 SCSU Volleyball Team Returns From Hawaii After Hurricane Lane

(credit: St. Cloud State University)

Coach Chad Braegelmann said the team spent a few sunny days in the state before having to move to safety on another part of Big Island. They switched hotels and stocked up on supplies.

Braegelmann said the team took the weather in stride, trying to make the most of their time while they waited out the storm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.