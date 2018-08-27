MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A once-powerful hurricane is drifting away from Hawaii, and a Minnesota volleyball team has finally landed at home.

Tropical Storm Lane — formerly Hurricane Lane — hit the Big Island with nearly 4 feet of rain over three days. That represents the fourth-highest amount of rain for a hurricane in the United States since 1950. (Hurricane Harvey topped the list after hitting Texas a year ago.)

The St. Cloud State University volleyball team was on Hawaii’s big island for a tournament, which started but later ended up getting cancelled.

The Huskies fundraised for nearly two years to play in the tournament.

Coach Chad Braegelmann said the team spent a few sunny days in the state before having to move to safety on another part of Big Island. They switched hotels and stocked up on supplies.

Braegelmann said the team took the weather in stride, trying to make the most of their time while they waited out the storm.