WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 5 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWCCO 4 News at the Fair
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BCA, Blaine, Vulnerable Adult, Wisconsin
(credit: Blaine Police Department)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The vulnerable adult being sought by the Blaine Police Department has been found safe in Wisconsin.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a statement Tuesday afternoon thanking the public for their help locating 23-year-old Yuri Wallace.

Wallace left his Blaine residence Wednesday on his bicycle without any belongings.

Authorities were concerned for his welfare because he has several cognitive disabilities and severe weather started to move into the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.