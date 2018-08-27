MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The vulnerable adult being sought by the Blaine Police Department has been found safe in Wisconsin.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a statement Tuesday afternoon thanking the public for their help locating 23-year-old Yuri Wallace.

Wallace left his Blaine residence Wednesday on his bicycle without any belongings.

Authorities were concerned for his welfare because he has several cognitive disabilities and severe weather started to move into the area.