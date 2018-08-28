MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Judges at the State Fair were busy all Tuesday morning with a number of different competitions taking place, but it was a Garden City man who stole the spotlight.

Hugh Belgard showed his first pig at the State Fair in 1950. On Tuesday he was recognized for all the years he’s been there.

“We have to treat them right so they produce well for us, so the consumer has a good product,” says Belgard.

Belgard received an award for 50 years at the State Fair, but everyone knows he’s been bringing his pigs to the Great Minnesota Get-Together much longer than that.

“He’s been a mentor to my son. The sons don’t always listen to their dads. But they’ll listen to someone else sometimes,” says pig farmer Todd Resler.

Hugh Belgard is the third generation of Belgard’s to show pigs at the Fair. Now, the fifth generation is here. Hugh’s granddaughters are ready to carry on the family tradition.

“I tell everybody, what really makes it fun is the next generation, the fifth generation, they want to do it as much as the first generation,” says Belgard.