WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 6 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hugh Belgard, John Lauritsen, Local TV, Minnesota State Fair, Pig Showing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Judges at the State Fair were busy all Tuesday morning with a number of different competitions taking place, but it was a Garden City man who stole the spotlight.

Hugh Belgard showed his first pig at the State Fair in 1950. On Tuesday he was recognized for all the years he’s been there.

“We have to treat them right so they produce well for us, so the consumer has a good product,” says Belgard.

Belgard received an award for 50 years at the State Fair, but everyone knows he’s been bringing his pigs to the Great Minnesota Get-Together much longer than that.

“He’s been a mentor to my son. The sons don’t always listen to their dads. But they’ll listen to someone else sometimes,” says pig farmer Todd Resler.

Hugh Belgard is the third generation of Belgard’s to show pigs at the Fair. Now, the fifth generation is here. Hugh’s granddaughters are ready to carry on the family tradition.

“I tell everybody, what really makes it fun is the next generation, the fifth generation, they want to do it as much as the first generation,” says Belgard.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.