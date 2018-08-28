WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 6 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWCCO 4 News at the Fair
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minneapolis, Second-Degree Murder, Tristan Baier

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who killed a pedestrian by striking him with his van in October 2016 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Tuesday Tristan Baier, 22, said in court that he meant to hit 37-year-old Roberto Bernabe Cortez. Baier’s plea came during his second trial, as a jury acquitted him of first-degree murder and couldn’t reach a verdict on other charges during his first trial in 2017.

Baier reportedly hit Cortez as he was gathered with a group of men on Portland Avenue.

Baier told the courtroom he intended to “cause bodily harm” to Cortez, while also acknowledging that the van was used as a dangerous weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.