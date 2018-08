MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pfizer is recalling children’s Advil due to overdose concerns.

The drug-maker says some of the bubble gum-flavored medication’s bottles are mislabeled. A portion of the 4-ounce bottles are marked in teaspoons, but the dosage instructions are in milliliters.

This particular batch of medicine was distributed in May and June.

The bottles have an expiration date of Nov. 20.

Consumers who are in possession of the product should return it to the store for a full refund.