MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man who ambushed and murdered a father in front of his children is scheduled to learn his fate Tuesday.

A jury convicted James Woodard of first-degree murder earlier this month.

Back in July of 2017, Woodard hid at a parking garage and then shot 32-year-old Divittin Hoskins in the head as he walked with his kids.

Hoskins died at the scene. The children were not hurt.

Woodard turned himself into police the following week after several witnesses identified him.

His sentencing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A second person was also charged in this case.

Elbert Robinson Junior pleaded guilty to aiding an offender. He is set to be sentenced in November.

