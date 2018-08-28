WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 6 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allianz Field, Minnesota United

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The new home of the Minnesota United in St. Paul has made a lot of progress this summer.

Allianz Field is more than 75 percent complete and it’s starting to look like a soccer stadium. More than half of the seats are in, the video board has been installed and the exterior is nearly finished.

“And then the playing field which is really the heart and soul of a soccer stadium is having a great pitch, so you can start to see all of the high capacity drainage system getting installed, the heating system will come next,” Greg Huber with Mortenson Construction said.

The natural turf will go in on Oct. 17. The stadium should be substantially complete in February.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.