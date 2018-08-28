ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The new home of the Minnesota United in St. Paul has made a lot of progress this summer.

Allianz Field is more than 75 percent complete and it’s starting to look like a soccer stadium. More than half of the seats are in, the video board has been installed and the exterior is nearly finished.

“And then the playing field which is really the heart and soul of a soccer stadium is having a great pitch, so you can start to see all of the high capacity drainage system getting installed, the heating system will come next,” Greg Huber with Mortenson Construction said.

The natural turf will go in on Oct. 17. The stadium should be substantially complete in February.