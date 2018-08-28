MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– More Minnesotans are spending money on lottery tickets than ever before.

During the Fiscal Year 2018, Lottery sales reached a record of $596.5 million dollars. The unprecedented sales were driven by scratch off games, which Minnesotans spent a record of $411.2 million dollars on.

The increase in lottery ticket purchases also impacted the amount of money returned to Minnesotans. The Minnesota Lottery reports that in 2018, a record of $145 million dollars was delivered back to its beneficiaries, some of which include:

$77 million to the state’s General Fund

$66 million to environmental programs

$2 million to support gambling addiction programs

“Since 1990, Lottery sales have generated more than $2.9 billion for Minnesota” says the Minnesota Lottery.

State Fairgoers like to gamble, too. The Minnesota Lottery says that $700,000 dollars worth of Lottery tickets were purchased at the Minnesota State Fair in 2017, making the Minnesota Lottery the highest-selling, non-food booth at the fair.