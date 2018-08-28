RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) — Monday night’s storm had a narrow path, but it hit the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, Wisconsin head on.

One of the airport’s hangars was under construction and is a total loss, debris is littered around the grounds and a hangar door was blown off, striking a jet and bumping it into another aircraft.

“It’s very extensive damage,” Tom Blue, the airport caretaker said. “I think if you look at the ceiling and you look at the planes, you will see there is significant damage.”

The airport is just across the Mississippi River from Red Wing. Viewer Scott Nelson sent us a time-lapse video of the storm rolling in, showing that it lasted only minutes, but the devastation in some neighborhoods is overwhelming. From a popular park where trees lie on the ground, to neighborhoods where you’ll find crushed cars and damaged homes.

Jeremiah Lose told us how he rushed his daughter Lexi to safety before a tree crashed into their home.

“I looked at my daughter and said we got to go to the basement,” Lose said. “I grabbed her as quick as I could and I ran, but I mean it was within split seconds.”

Back at the Red Wing Airport, the hangar clock that was blown off the wall stopped just before 6 p.m., showing the time the storm hit.

“Very fortunate that no one was hurt. That is what we are most happy about,” Blue said.

Officials say at this point they don’t have an official damage estimate, but it is clearly in the millions of dollars.