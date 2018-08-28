WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 6 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:K-9 Unit, Minnesota State Fair, St. Paul Police Department
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has asked the city’s police chief to call off demonstrations of the department’s police dogs for the rest of the Minnesota State Fair.

Carter’s press secretary, Liz Xiong, said the mayor determined it was best to discontinue the demonstrations in light of an ongoing audit of the department’s K-9 unit.

Xiong says Carter looks forward to resuming the tradition next year, after the audit is complete.

The review is underway after three instances in St. Paul in recent years of police dogs biting and injuring people who were not suspects.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the mayor called Police Chief Todd Axtell on Monday night after hearing a showdog, which was not a St. Paul police dog, bit a child at the fair.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.