MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Even though it’s still summer, Starbucks is releasing its uber-popular Pumpkin Spice Latte early.

The fall-time drink usually comes out in September, but the Seattle-based coffee giant is releasing the drink Tuesday.

The decision to launch the drink during the summer comes following a rough year for Starbucks.

The company took a big hit after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location in April, prompting protests and national discussion.

In response, the company held an anti-bias training day for all of its employees.

