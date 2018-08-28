“Hosting an event the size of the NCAA Final Four requires a deep bench of dedicated, friendly volunteers. The Minneapolis Local Organizing Committee (MLOC) estimates a need for more than 3,000 volunteers to successfully host the 2019 NCAA Final Four and related events and programming. NCAA Final Four volunteers are the first and often most important touchpoint for visitors. While volunteers are not needed inside the game venue, they make sure off-court events run smoothly and help Minneapolis make a great impression on thousands of visitors to our city.”

Click here for more.