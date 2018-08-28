Ryan Mayer

There seems to be a new unwritten rule in baseball. If you catch a foul ball in your beer, you must then chug the beer with the ball still in the cup. We’ve seen it a couple of times already this season and last night, a fan during the Chicago Cubs-New York Mets game made sure to abide by the rule.

Your browser does not support iframes.

He even made sure to tip hit hat to the crowd afterwards. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo must have been impressed as he promptly hit an RBI double to tie the game at one.

Fellow fans on Twitter praised the man for his form.

Just witnessed a Cubs fan catch a foul ball in his beer cup, tip his cap to the crowd, lift his cup, and proceed to down the beer. Now that's a real fan — Tanner Frost (@frosty713t) August 28, 2018

Love this city 😭😭 go Cubs go Baseball fan drinks beer after catching a ball in the cup ⚾️🍺 https://t.co/DcOlu4Z2jl — Anna Browning (@AnnaBrowning72) August 28, 2018

However, a fan of the rival Brewers was unimpressed by the feat.

Definitely a cubs fan, any brewer fan born and raised in Wisconsin would have finished that beer cleanly just saying 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/uJbn9PAbrd — Kendall (@kendall_gould) August 28, 2018

At any rate, the night was a success for the Cubs on the field as well, as they went on to beat the Mets 7-4 and extended their lead in the N.L. Central to 4.5 games over the St. Louis Cardinals.