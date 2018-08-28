WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 6 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:Ballpark Cafe, Heads Up, Marine Boot Camp, Military Appreciation Day, Minnesota State Fair, Pet Pavilion, Princess Kay Of The Milky Way

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) – We had another packed show as Tuesday was Day 6 of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Tuesday was Military Appreciation Day, and we had two Marine Corps Veterans on WCCO 4 at the Fair to talk about the day and the American Legion Convention being held in Minneapolis. We also chatted with the newest Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Rebekka Paskewitz of Browerville.

The Ballpark Café stopped by with some new brews, and recently retired Twins pitcher Glen Perkins as they are celebrating 20 years at the State Fair. We visited with some dogs from the Pet Pavilion, played a State Fair edition of “Heads Up” and checked out street tacos and beers from Shanghai Henri.

We also got a glimpse of Frank and Amelia getting a crash course in Marine Boot Camp with Pulling Together less than two weeks away.

Check out all the fun from Tuesday’s WCCO 4 at the Fair!

