With over 5.4 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s & dementia, many families are faced with the difficult decision of placing their loved one in a specialized memory care facility. The question that faces all these families is, when is it the right time?

Family members frequently feel a sense of obligation to try and keep their loved one at home as long as possible and sometimes have even promised never to move them out of their home. But in reality, this decision may not be the best decision for the person with dementia. People with dementia need structure and routine to function at their highest level as well as appropriate stimulation. As much as a family member tries to accomplish this it is more than one person can do on a 24/7 basis. They end up having no time to themselves and exhaustion sets in. Routine, structure and stimulation go by the wayside. Also, health consequences for the caregiver from caregiving stress frequently result in emergency placement of their loved one in facilities that may not be the best option.

Therefore, the most caring and loving thing a caregiver can do, is understand their own limitations as their loved one’s dementia progresses and make a planned admission to the facility of their choice, one that specializes in dementia, and understands the importance of providing the resident respect and dignity. There is no right or wrong time to admit to a specialized memory care facility only love and compassion.

Companies like the Wealshire help you through this difficult journey of caregiving and assist you in making the best decision possible for your loved one. The linked information sheet on the stages and symptoms of Alzheimer’s will help you understand the progression of the disease. Remember as you read these stages that some symptoms will overlap, some will vary in sequence, and all are likely to vary in the rate at which they progress. You also need to ask yourself “what if this happens” or “what if that happens” and “how would I handle it,” or “could I handle it.” If the answer is no to one or both of these questions, the Wealshire would be a great resource to connect with. You are never alone.

