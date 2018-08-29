WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 7 at the State Fair!
(credit: MnDOT)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At least two people are hurt after a crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:54 p.m. near the 35th Street exit.

One person was ejected from a vehicle, and one person needed to be extricated. It is not clear if the victims were in the same vehicle. At least one of them was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Northbound traffic is reduced to one lane as crews work to reconstruct the crash.

