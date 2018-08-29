WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 7 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Khloe Bostic, Ki'Lee Miller, Lacey Ann Dashner, Missing, Twin Cities, Woodbury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two 6-year-old Indiana girls who had been reported missing are safe after being dropped off at a St. Paul police station, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities say Khloe Bostic and Ki’Lee Miller were brought to Waukesha, Wisconsin in June by their mother to visit with their non-custodial father, Jonathan Bostic.

He was arrested in Woodbury on an unrelated, outstanding warrant just one day before the girls were supposed to be returned to their mother. According to police, the girls remained with Bostic’s girlfriend, Lacey Ann Dashner.

missing BCA: Missing Indiana Girls Dropped Off At St. Paul Police Station

(credit: Minnesota BCA)

The girls’ mother notified law enforcement, but efforts to locate the girls and coordinate their return had been unsuccessful. Dashner also stopped communicating with police.

Investigators believed Dashner and the girls were in the Twin Cities area, but not in Woodbury. Investigators had no reason to believe Dashner would harm the children.

The BCA says the girls were brought to the police station early Wednesday evening by someone other than Dashner. It is not clear if police are still searching for Dashner.