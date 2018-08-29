MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two 6-year-old Indiana girls who had been reported missing are safe after being dropped off at a St. Paul police station, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities say Khloe Bostic and Ki’Lee Miller were brought to Waukesha, Wisconsin in June by their mother to visit with their non-custodial father, Jonathan Bostic.

He was arrested in Woodbury on an unrelated, outstanding warrant just one day before the girls were supposed to be returned to their mother. According to police, the girls remained with Bostic’s girlfriend, Lacey Ann Dashner.

The girls’ mother notified law enforcement, but efforts to locate the girls and coordinate their return had been unsuccessful. Dashner also stopped communicating with police.

Investigators believed Dashner and the girls were in the Twin Cities area, but not in Woodbury. Investigators had no reason to believe Dashner would harm the children.

The BCA says the girls were brought to the police station early Wednesday evening by someone other than Dashner. It is not clear if police are still searching for Dashner.