MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say an 11-year-old boy was rescued after disappearing in a flooded drainage ditch in eastern Wisconsin. Another round of storms with damaging winds and driving rain flooded communities in Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota Tuesday.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says the severe storms had passed by about 6 p.m. Tuesday when the boy was playing with friends in the drainage ditch where an adjacent road was flooded.

WBAY-TV reports the boy went under water and didn’t surface. The Calumet County dive team, sheriff’s deputies and others searched the ditch and storm sewer. The boy was pulled to safety after a firefighter saw the boy’s finger poking through a manhole cover 30 feet away. The child was taken to the hospital, but authorities say he was alert and conscious after his ordeal.

