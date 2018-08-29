MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Got a hankering for pizza? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza outlets in Saint Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizza

Photo: grand ole creamery & Grand pizza/Yelp

First up is Summit Hill’s Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizza, situated at 750 Grand Ave. With four stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp, this local pizza and ice cream joint has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Check out notable pie options such like the Jack Sprat, which includes roasted artichoke, green peppers, spinach and mozzarella cheese; the Welcome To The Jungle with pesto, spinach, black olives and mushrooms; and the Hawaiian Island with pineapple, Canadian bacon and balsamic glaze. Here is the full line of pizza offerings.

2. Pieology Pizzeria

Photo: pieology pizzeria/Yelp

Pieology Pizzeria in Highland is another affordable go-to, with four stars out of 76 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2111 Ford Parkway to see for yourself.

This nationwide chain allows guests to customize their own pies or choose from the specialty pizzas already on the menu. Customers who would like to play chef can also opt to make their own selections on everything from crusts to toppings.

On the menu, look for the Butcher’s Choice with pepperoni, sausage and meatball; the Zesty Artichoke with red peppers, red onion and garlic butter blend; or the Spicy Italian with spicy sausage, salami and chili flakes.

Take a look at the business’ website for a complete list of offerings and more information.

3. Carbone’s Pizza

Photo: Kathy E./Yelp

Also in Highland is Carbone’s Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the casual spot — which offers an extensive menu that includes hot sandwiches and pasta dishes — at 1698 Randolph Ave.

Pizzas come in small (10-inch), medium (12-inch) and large (14-inch) sizes and are fully customizable. Customers can opt for classics like pepperoni, sausage and Canadian bacon, while adventurous types can look for shrimp, anchovy, sauerkraut and hot pepper rings.