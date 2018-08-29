MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says a 26-year-old Plymouth man will face four years in prison for killing his brother in what his family calls a “horrible accident.”

On Wednesday, Garrett Bruce Ittel was sentenced to 48 months in prison for killing his 27-year-old brother, Jamison Ittel. He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

The stabbing happened January 9 at an apartment building on the 5300 block of Annapolis Lane in Plymouth. Their mother told investigators that both sons called her separately earlier in the evening to say that they had been fighting. She advised them both to go to their separate rooms for the night to defuse the tension.

Police arrived at the scene to find Garrett standing over Jamison on the steps outside the apartment building. Jamison was already dead. Garrett told police they had been drinking. He grabbed a knife and stabbed his brother twice while they were in the kitchen.

Police say it appeared that Garrett tried to clean up some of his brother’s blood before officers arrived.

At the sentencing, Garrett’s mother, Dona, said their family is broken and what happened that night was a horrible accident. She said the two were best friends and never fought – and that the family stands by Garrett.

When given a chance to address the court, Garrett recited a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

Garrett said he will never forget his brother dying in his arms. He also thanked his attorney and apologized to his family.