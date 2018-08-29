MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have you noticed a lot of acorns this year?

Several WCCO viewers have, including Leah from Coon Rapids and Robert from Oak Grove. They wrote to us wanting to know, why are there so many nuts?

That’s a Good Question for Heather Brown. Leah, Robert — you’re not going crazy. I mean, nuts

Yes, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says its foresters are reporting more acorns as we wind down the summer. Bev from Waconia or Curt from Elk River could have told you that.

She sent us a photo from her yard.

But, don’t worry — the forestry experts say it’s all normal. It’s really the oak trees just trying to make more oak babies.

You see, oak trees have boom and bust years when it comes to acorns. The booms are called masting — and that can happen every three or five or six years — it all depends.

Oak trees run on their own calendars. And they’re smarter than we give them credit for.

In a normal year — oaks produce just enough acorns for the squirrels and chipmunks and deer to eat. It keeps the animal population in check, but it doesn’t allow for any acorns to grow into baby trees.

So, every few years — the oaks need to drop a whole bunch of nuts, way more than the critters could handle. That way, all the Rockys of the world will leave some leftovers to survive and eventually germinate into trees.

Scientists aren’t sure what causes trees to decide it’s their year to mast. Other than they think it could have something to do with the rain and temps from the previous spring.

But, that doesn’t answer Leah from Coon Rapids who really wants to know: Does a heavy acorn year mean it brutal winter ahead?

Rest easy, Lisa, say the foresters from the DNR and University of Minnesota Extension. Acorns can’t predict the future.

But they can keep more squirrels full, happy and healthy to make it through the winter.

There are several species of oak trees in Minnesota. The DNR says the three main species; the Northern Red, White and Burr have reported masting.