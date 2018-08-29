MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The most popular Broadway show to hit the Twin Cities has arrived in Minnesota.

The musical “Hamilton” is playing for six weeks at Minneapolis’s Orpheum Theatre.

Over the next six weeks, 120,000 people will hold the Playbill in their hands and watch Broadway’s smash musical.

The theater world sensation is about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, who came to the United States from the West Indies.

When doors for the first performance opened at the Orpheum at about 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 show, the crowd was beyond ready.

“I love it,” said audience member Guthrie Linton during intermission. “I’m having a hard time not standing up and dancing. I’m having joy just watching it in front of me.”

Holly Komro, who got her ticket in the $10 “Hamilton” Lottery, says the musical lives up to the immense hype.

“The music, the ambiance, stage, it’s awesome,” Komro said.

The $10 “Hamilton” Lottery is still going on. Click here for more information, and click here to purchase the few remaining available tickets.